New scheme for power distribution sector proposed to FinMin: R K Singh

Batting for new set of reforms for the beleaguered state-owned power distribution companies (discoms), union power minister R K Singh said he is hoping for a new scheme in the Union Budget this year for its revival. “We asked for a new scheme. We had discussions with the Finance Ministry. I am optimistic that the new scheme will find a place in budget,” Singh said.

Business Standard reported first in December that new power sector scheme aimed at better infrastructure, smart meters and private franchisee model for improving power supply in the states is likely to be launched with an estimated capital outlay of Rs 2-2.5 trillion. The scheme would replace earlier discoms revival scheme UDAY that concludes in March 2020.

Singh further said the Centre should have one umbrella scheme instead of multiple schemes for the power sector, and states would have to reduce the losses of discoms to get the benefits under the scheme. The government is planning to integrate electrification programs Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) and Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) with the new scheme.

The minister said benefits under the new scheme would be disbursed if discoms stick to their trajectory for loss reduction. He also said, “The is not a failure. We have reduced losses of discoms from over 22 per cent to around 18 per cent.”

Despite four different restructuring schemes in the past 15 years, the state owned discoms continue to make losses. As of March 31, 2019, the cumulative loss was Rs 28,000 crore (of 21 states).