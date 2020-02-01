'Ostrich like approach of govt', Bhupesh Baghel slams Union Budget

-
ALSO READ
Power sector: Big announcements but no extra funding; half-baked schemes
Slowdown has bottomed out according to Budget, expect rebound in FY21
Budget 2020 LIVE updates: Govt depts to create 260,000 jobs by 2021
Budget 2020 LIVE updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman at Finance Ministry
FM Sitharaman's Budget 2020: Here's a list of winners and losers
-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed the Union Budget 2020 and said the approach of Narendra Modi government was like Ostrich to cover up the basic issues of economic slowdown.
“The Union Government wanted to cover up the basic issues and remain elated,” Baghel said in a tweet message. The country is passing through worst economic crises following slowdown in demands, he added.
Money had failed to reach in the pockets of people and the Union Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) failed to take any initiative to address the issue, Baghel said.
Chhattisgarh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the Budget 2020 was Sankalp Patra (resolution letter) for constituting New India in the new decade.
Former Chief Minister and BJP National Vice President Raman Singh termed the change in tax slabs as “historic” and “revolutionary”. It would be a big breather for the middle class people, contain tax evasion and increase the revenue, Singh added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU