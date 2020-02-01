'Ostrich like approach of govt', Bhupesh Baghel slams Union Budget

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister slammed the Union and said the approach of Narendra Modi government was like Ostrich to cover up the basic issues of economic slowdown.

“The Union Government wanted to cover up the basic issues and remain elated,” Baghel said in a tweet message. The country is passing through worst economic crises following slowdown in demands, he added.

Money had failed to reach in the pockets of people and the Union Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) failed to take any initiative to address the issue, Baghel said.

Chhattisgarh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the was Sankalp Patra (resolution letter) for constituting New India in the new decade.

Former Chief Minister and BJP National Vice President Raman Singh termed the change in tax slabs as “historic” and “revolutionary”. It would be a big breather for the middle class people, contain tax evasion and increase the revenue, Singh added.