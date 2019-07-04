Savings to labour reforms: What India can do to become $5-trillion economy

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian’s first Economic Survey has been guided by Blue Sky Thinking and aims to adopt the appropriate economic model for India. The underlying theme of the survey is shifting gears to catapult India to a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25.

In 2018-19, the size of the economy is estimated at $2.7 trillion. For achieving the ambitious target, 8 per cent growth needs to be sustained compared with 7.5 per cent growth seen over the past five years. So how does India shift gears? The Economic Survey points out examples of East Asian economies, ...