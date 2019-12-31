Slowdown set to worsen in 2020, but Budget may help turn the tide: CEO poll

A majority of chief executive officers (CEOs) of Indian companies expect the economy to slow down further in the new year, mainly due to slowing consumer demand in the country and the ongoing trade wars among the world’s major economies.

A survey of 50 CEOs, conducted by Business Standard across the nation in December, shows that 52 per cent of the business leaders expect the slowdown to worsen in 2020, while 42 per cent believe the worst is now behind. Six per cent of them responded with “can’t say”. “Given the global cues, it still looks like we may ...