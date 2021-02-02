Top headlines: Budget bets big on growth, its finances explained in charts

Budget bets big on growth: FM squeezes subsidies, raises capex again

Braving the inevitable questions that will be asked by the bond markets and by rating agencies, the government has bet boldly on a growth revival providing India with favourable debt dynamics going forward. The deficit itself has been financed not just through an unprecedented expansion of market borrowing — which will be at Rs 9.6 trillion next year — but also through dipping heavily into the pool of small savings to the tune of almost Rs 48,000 crore over 2020-21 and about Rs 40,000 crore in 2021-22. Read more





Spend, earn, tax: Finances of Union explained in nine charts



plans to spend a staggering Rs 11.7 trillion in only three months till March, a record of sorts and taking total spending to Rs 34.5 trillion in FY21. That’s a 28 per cent boost over the previous year. These nine charts will explain the Budget's finances. Read more

Budget 2021: We have spent, we have spent and we have spent, says FM





In a post-Budget interaction with the media, Finance Minister said huge spending on infrastructure and health care was a key feature of the post-Covid Budget. She also said increased spending and high market borrowings led to a significant widening of the fiscal deficit. Read edited excerpts



Union can reignite animal spirits of entrepreneurs





The finance minister brought to the fore - bold, ambitious and unconventional thinking, writes Kumar Mangalam Birla . Read more

Bad bank, no Covid cess: Why Sensex zoomed 2,300 pts post Budget proposals





The markets gained ground post the Budget speech by Finance Minister with the S&P BSE Sensex surging over 2,300 points to settle at 48,601 levels. The Nifty50, on the other hand vaulted over 4 per cent during the day to reclaim 14,200 levels.

The optimism despite higher borrowing and a wider fiscal deficit, analysts say, was on account of the positive measures to revive the Covid-19 hit economy. Read more

'Get well soon' outlay: Health care gets best-ever shot in Budget 2021





Health care, the foremost agendum of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitha­raman’s Budget speech, saw an allocation of Rs 223,846 crore —an increase of around 118 per cent over the Revised Estimate — to cover “health and wellbeing” with a large chunk, Rs 35,000 crore, going tow­ards Covid-19 vaccination, a move widely cheered by the industry. Read more

After a year of battling Covid, signs that India may not face second wave





After a year of battling Covid-19, India’s graph of cases has been on a steady decline, giving hope that the epidemic may be on its last leg. If this continues, epidemiologists say India might not witness a second wave, something many nations are grappling with. Read more

Non-protectionist but non-performing Budget



