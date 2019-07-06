Union Budget 2019: Unusually opaque and insipid, says P Chidambaram

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2019: Welcome changes in fiscal laws, says Shardul Shroff
Budget 2019: Confusion over assumed GDP, says India Ratings' Devendra Pant
Budget 2019 will pave the way for 'new India', says PM Narendra Modi
Actor Kubbra Sait's take on the best and worst things in Budget 2019
From Devendra Fadnavis to Mamata Banerjee, here're CMs' views on Budget
-
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram termed the Budget “insipid”, and the Finance Minister's speech “unusually opaque” as it did not disclose the total revenue, the total expenditure, the fiscal deficit, the revenue deficit, the additional revenue mobilisation or the financial concessions.
He said rarely in the past a Budget speech did not disclose the allocations to important programmes such as MGNREGA, mid-day meal scheme, health care, and to vulnerable sections. “We are shocked by this departure,” he said.
Chidambaram, a former Union finance minister, said the Budget had taken the protectionist route to increase customs duties on a large number of goods, raised taxes on petrol and diesel, which he termed exploitative, and proposed extensive amendments to the Income Tax Act that will increase the tax and compliance burdens on the taxpayer. There is no indication in the speech that the government will enact the Direct Tax Code soon.
ALSO READ: Sitharaman's maiden Budget gives a massive boost to rail infrastructure
Chidambaram said last year the government lost revenue of Rs 1.6 trillion, but this was not acknowledged anywhere in the budget. He said this year again the Budget estimates for a rise in the tax revenue as well as non-tax revenue, but fails to justify how these will come about.
On the FM carrying the Budget papers in a traditional “Indian file” and not a briefcase, Chidambaram said: “Take it from me, a Congress FM in future will bring an IPad.”
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU