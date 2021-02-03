JUST IN
Budget 2021: More REIT, InvIT listings on the cards, say experts
Business Standard

Union Budget 2021: S&P gives a thumbs up, Nomura calls it a positive

"Likewise, we believe that the resolution of troubled assets could be faster with weak assets consolidated in a single entity, rather than multiple banks negotiating resolution terms," S&P added

Agencies 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder case containing a tablet with files of the Union Budget 2021-22 on it Photo: PTI

S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday lauded the proposal to set up a “bad bank” to manage lenders’ troubled assets. “This, alongside a strengthening of the National Company Law Tribunal framework, could in principle benefit banks by ensuring that management bandwidth is not spent on recoveries from weak credits.”

“Likewise, we believe that the resolution of troubled assets could be faster with weak assets consolidated in a single entity, rather than multiple banks negotiating resolution terms,” S&P added.

Japanese brokerage Nomura said the positives in the Budget from the rating agencies’ perspective include creation of a bad bank to house dud debt, increased infrastructure spending, realistic assumptions and greater fiscal transparency, while there are a few negatives as well like weak medium-term fiscal commitment and larger size of the government.

First Published: Wed, February 03 2021. 00:36 IST

