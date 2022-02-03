Union Budget 2022: Approval on FDI policy tweak to facilitate LIC IPO

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
IPO hard sell: LIC boasts Rs 37-trillion AUM before overseas investors
LIC IPO: Search for anchor investors begins, govt may seek higher valuation
Getting IPO-ready: LIC boosts shareholders' corpus to Rs 6,600 crore
Govt extends term of IPO-bound LIC's chairman & MD by one year
-
Inter-ministerial consultation towards changes in the foreign direct investment (FDI) ahead of the proposed initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is in the last stages.
The industry department will soon seek the approval of the Union cabinet regarding the same, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Anurag Jain said.
“Hopefully, it should happen very soon... All comments that will come (from different departments) will be supportive (of the proposal),” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU