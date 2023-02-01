Union Budget 2023 seeks tighter TDS regime for online gaming firms

The government has proposed tightening of the regime, by imposing 30 per cent tax on the “net winning” from the online gaming, and removing the existing minimum threshold limit of Rs 10,000.



Earlier, was calculated on winnings beyond the minimum threshold limit.

The proposed move will ensure that the game host deducts tax on the entire winning amount even if it offers the sum in the form of coupons, tokens, or other non-cash payments.

The Union Budget has introduced two new provisions for tax deducted at source (TDS) on -- a levy of 30 per cent on net winnings at the point of withdrawal or at the end of the financial year, and the removal of the current Rs 10,000 threshold for the levy of .

However, this Rs 10,000 threshold continues for lottery, crossword puzzles games, and other offline games, though the aggregate winnings in a financial year will be taxed.

At a post-Budget briefing, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said, “Taxation will now be on net winnings since the nature of is such that one plays several games in a series."

Explaining the rationale of removing the threshold, Malhotra said some companies were keeping the winning lower at Rs 10,000 in order to avoid the TDS provisions.

“The gaming industry would need to revamp its strategy, as these provisions along with ongoing discussions in the GST Council, could impact user psyche in the same way that the taxation of crypto currencies did when it was introduced in the last Budget," Sudin Sabnis, partner, Nangia Andersen LLP Partner said.

Any withdrawals from net winning amounts will suffer TDS at the point that they are made. Further, it is the person who pays out the winnings who must deposit the tax deducted at source, even if the cash part isn't sufficient to cover the taxes of winnings taken in kind. The winnings from online mobile games are taxed under the head 'Income from other sources'.

Amit Maheshwari, Tax Partner at Tax and consulting firm AKM Global, said that the proposed finance bill has also clarified on the definition of certain terms such as computer resource, internet, online game, intermediary, user, and user account, in order to avoid ambiguity.

The IT ministry has been working on formalising a structure after the Centre set up an inter-ministerial task force to regulate the online gaming sector. The GST council too is working on rules to clarify GST implications on the sector.