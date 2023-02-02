What are Unity Malls, and what did FM Sitharaman say about them in Budget?

In her Budget speech on Wednesday, finance minister proposed to set up "Unity Malls" in every state. She said all states would be encouraged to construct a Unity in their capitals, most popular tourism centres, or prominent economic centres.

She said these Unity Malls malls would focus on promoting and selling the state's ODOPs, GI products and other handicraft products. They will also provide space and promote similar products from other states.



What are Unity Malls?



The finance minister did not provide details in her Budget speech on how these Unity Malls would be set up, whether they would be in physical form or be an online marketplace. She also did not say who would run these malls.

There is nonetheless speculation that these malls would be modelled on the lines of the Ekta located near the Statue of Unity in Kevadia in Gujarat. This sells handicraft items from various states to visitors from across India. It is spread over a vast area and has two floors and 20 emporiums showcasing traditional textiles and artisan handicrafts.

What's the idea behind setting up these malls?

The idea gives a boost to local products, which have remained confined to an area in the absence of a platform to canvass their beauty. These malls will likely give a fillip to local economies and help artisans thrive. Also, they can be a great tourist attraction to show the local culture.

What is ODOP?

ODOP stands for One District, One Product. The government launched this initiative to make regional products popular and more accessible, thereby increasing the earnings of the native artisans for their labour.

Under this scheme, every state has to identify the main product of that district and offer support for its production, storage and marketing. The products can be anything -- from agri-produce and cereal-based products to food products. It can also be fisheries or those made from waste.

For example, the ODOP from Ayodhya is jaggery; from Darjeeling, it is tea; from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, it is spiced (chilli and turmeric); for Chandigarh, it is bakery-based products.

What is a

A geographical indication or is awarded to products that originate within a specific geographical region and possess some unique characteristics and qualities because of their area of origin. This tag assures the buyer that the product originated from a specific area. The total number of registered GI products in India is approaching 450.

Gamosa, the traditional textile wrapped around the neck by both men and women, mostly in Assam, has received a . The Madhubani paintings of Bihar, too, have received the GI tag.