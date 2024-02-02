Average monthly GST collection may touch Rs 1.7 trn in FY25: CBIC chairman

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal tells Indivjal Dhasmana indirect tax numbers given in the Interim Budget are realistic. Customs duty collection may go up if global activities improve but targets can be pegged on the basis of trends only, he says. Edited excerpts:

Your projection from central goods and services tax (CGST) looks modest. You have kept the Revised Estimate (RE) for FY24 at the level of the Budget Estimate (BE) for the year. Your take?

Collection from CGST till December was a little less than three-fourths of the BE for FY24. There is always