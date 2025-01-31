Back to business: Govt lines up key Bills as Budget Session begins today

The impact of American President Donald Trump’s policies on trade and immigration and the related matter of the “overall economic slowdown” will be part of the Opposition’s quiver in Parliament’s Budget Session, which starts on Friday.

The government has listed 16 Bills that it would try to pass during the session. They include three new Bills for introduction. One of those is the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, which seeks to make laws stringent for identifying and

deporting foreigners staying illegally in the country.

Also, India’s preparedness on artificial intelligence (AI) and how it perceives the emergence of China in the field