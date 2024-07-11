Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Budget 2024: PM Modi, FM Sitharaman hold talks with Niti Aayog, economists

Budget 2024: Niti Aayog Vice-Chairperson Suman Bery and other members of the government think tank also attended the talks

PM Modi, Budget 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others during a meeting with economists at NITI Aayog, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday held talks with the members of Niti Aayog and top economists in New Delhi ahead of the Union Budget on July 23.

Niti Aayog Vice-Chairperson Suman Bery and other members of the think tank attended the talks on economic issues.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, economists Surjit Bhalla and Ashok Gulati, and veteran banker K V Kamath attended the meeting too.

Range of discussions

The meeting followed days after Sitharaman concluded the pre-budget discussions with various stakeholders on July 7. The talks spanned over several days with 120 invitees, 10 stakeholder groups presenting their recommendations and views regarding their expectation from the Budget.

Budget expectations of telecom sector

The telecom sector has sought a special regime for operators and farm groups have demanded more funds for research and development and an increase in the value of the PM-KISAN support scheme among other things.

Possible relief for taxpayers

Similarly, experts have also suggested the Centre to ease the tax burden on the taxpayers in a bid to boost consumption. There are speculations that major tax reforms may be introduced, including increased threshold for standard deduction, possible restructure of capital gains taxes among other things.

Insurance companies have pushed for tax relief in order to make their products more affordable and consequently boost penetration.

The MSME sector has put forth suggestions such as relaxing the 45-day payment rule, which requires making payments to MSMEs within 45 days of buying goods and services to check large corporations from looking at other sourcing avenues.

Meanwhile, the central government employees’ union wants the restoration of the old pension scheme, the immediate constitution of the 8th Pay Commission, removal of the 5 per cent cap on compassionate appointments among other demands.

Also Read

Anil Verma

Induce reforms in Budget to drive private consumption, says Godrej CEO

Isro's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Friday. Photo: PTI

Budget 2024: India's space sector eyes strategic allocations and incentives

tax taxation

Global tax deal: Impact analysis done, govt may talk on Pillar 2 in Budget

taxation

Budget 2024: Industry hopes for capital gains tax relief from Centre

defence

How defence Budget priorities have shifted after the Galwan clash?

Topics : Narendra Modi Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2024 BS Web Reports Union Budget Modi govt Niti Aayog on budget Niti Aayog New Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon