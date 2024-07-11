Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Induce reforms in Budget to drive private consumption, says Godrej CEO

He also expressed optimism that the government will build upon the solid foundation laid by the interim budget, which focused on boosting infrastructure development and maintaining fiscal prudence

The innovation factory

He said that these steps will not only provide tailwinds to the consumer durables industry but also have a multiplier effect on the industries that serve them.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government needs to take steps such as reviewing personal income tax slabs in the upcoming Union Budget to drive private consumption, which in turn will drive private investment, Godrej & Boyce Executive Director & CEO, Anil G Verma said on Thursday.
He also expressed optimism that the government will build upon the solid foundation laid by the interim budget, which focused on boosting infrastructure development, maintaining fiscal prudence, and laid progressive emphasis on women, youth, farmers, and the underprivileged through skilling, welfare measures and financial assistance.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The important area that needs to be addressed now, amongst others, is the continued lower-than-expected growth in private consumption," Verma said in a statement.
Asserting that private consumption drives private investment, he said, "Therefore, I am hopeful that the GoI (government of India) will take steps that boost consumption through a slew of measures that could include optimising GST rates, reviewing of personal income tax slabs and reassessment of the interest rates to provide EMI relief to the large masses whose purchases of assets such as homes and consumer durables are through loans."
 

"These steps will not only provide tailwinds to the consumer durables industry but also have a multiplier effect on the industries that serve them, through increased capacity utilisation and hence also pave the way for private investments to flow in at a faster pace," Verma said.
"Looking ahead," he said, "I hope that the upcoming budget continues to prioritise these areas while also introducing policies that promote innovation, production-linked incentives (PLIs), and sustainable practices.
"These measures are crucial for driving holistic economic growth and ensuring balanced and inclusive development for India," he added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the full budget for 2024-25 on July 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Isro's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Friday. Photo: PTI

Budget 2024: India's space sector eyes strategic allocations and incentives

tax taxation

Global tax deal: Impact analysis done, govt may talk on Pillar 2 in Budget

taxation

Budget 2024: Industry hopes for capital gains tax relief from Centre

defence

How defence Budget priorities have shifted after the Galwan clash?

Healthcare, Budget, health budget

Budget Watch: Ayushman Bharat, vaccination programme top agenda for health

Topics : Budget 2024 Budget Watch Budget and Economy private capital expenditure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon