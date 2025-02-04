Budget 2025: Internship scheme gets massive fund infusion, to see changes

Budget that followed an employment generation theme. In the latest Budget presented for financial year 2026, allocation for the programme is up almost 27 times, from Rs 380 crore as per the revised estimates for FY25 to Rs 10,831 crore in FY26. The Prime Minister Internship Scheme was announced in July 2024 in athat followed an employment generation theme. In the latest Budget presented for financial year 2026, allocation for the programme is up almost 27 times, from Rs 380 crore as per the revised estimates for FY25 to Rs 10,831 crore in FY26.

The jump suggests the scheme, in its current avatar, is still at the pilot stage but is expected to see a full-fledged launch in financial year 2026. However, some changes may be in the offing.

In order for the scheme to attract more applicants,