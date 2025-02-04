Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2025: Outcomes keep outlay for drinking water and sanitation intact

Budget 2025: Outcomes keep outlay for drinking water and sanitation intact

Given the transformative effect the two schemes have had on infant mortality and other health indicators, government has decided to keep the momentum going with similar levels of Budgetary allocations

The Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), launched on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birthday ten years ago, marks its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, providing a valuable opportunity to reflect on its achievements and challenges.
Premium

The Swachh Bharat Mission, launched in 2014, signifies a fundamental transformation in India's pursuit of universal sanitation access. | Representational Image

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One of the major focuses of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government ever since it assumed office in 2014 has been on improving sanitation coverage in both rural and urban areas, as well as providing clean drinking water. 
 
Two broad central schemes – Jal Jeevan Mission and the Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin – which aim to improve both sanitation and water coverage in villages had assumed marquee status after PM Modi repeatedly referred to them in his election speeches and other discourses as pathways to transforming the lives of people in rural India. 
 
Both schemes have also shown impressive results
Topics : Budget 2025 Sanitation in India sanitation

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon