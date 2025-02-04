Budget 2025: Outcomes keep outlay for drinking water and sanitation intact

One of the major focuses of the Narendra Modi -led NDA government ever since it assumed office in 2014 has been on improving sanitation coverage in both rural and urban areas, as well as providing clean drinking water.

Two broad central schemes – Jal Jeevan Mission and the Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin – which aim to improve both sanitation and water coverage in villages had assumed marquee status after PM Modi repeatedly referred to them in his election speeches and other discourses as pathways to transforming the lives of people in rural India.

Both schemes have also shown impressive results