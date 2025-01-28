Budget 2025: Will govt accept farmer demands for assured procurement?

A few days after the Union Budget 2025, the Central government will resume stalled talks with farmers’ groups on securing the Minimum Support Price (MSP), an assurance that it has given fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

Dallewal, who was sitting on a fast-unto-death on the borders of Punjab and Haryana, agreed to accept medical help after a top-ranking union government official assured him that talks will resume from February 14.

He is part of the two off-shoot groups of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), called the SKM (apolitical) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM).

SKM was a conglomeration of more than