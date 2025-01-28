Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 05:13 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2025: Will the Finance Minister provide a fillip for demand growth?

Budget 2025: Will the Finance Minister provide a fillip for demand growth?

The government may have run out of supply-side incentives, say experts, and argue for measures to boost consumption demand, instead

Nirmala Sitharaman
Premium

Nirmala Sitharaman

Asit Ranjan Mishra Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Within days of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting her maiden Union Budget in July 2019, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landslide victory for a second consecutive term, concerns about a deeper economic slowdown began to gain momentum. In response, the government announced a slew of sector-specific measures, culminating in a corporate tax cut to 22 per cent in September that year, which triggered the biggest market rally in a decade. 
The parallels with 2019 are striking. In FY20, the economy slowed to 5.1 per cent in the June quarter, the slowest pace in six years, followed by 4.7 per cent
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister Finance Ministry Budget 2025 Budget Union Budget

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon