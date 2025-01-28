Budget 2025: Will the Finance Minister provide a fillip for demand growth?

Within days of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting her maiden Union Budget in July 2019, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landslide victory for a second consecutive term, concerns about a deeper economic slowdown began to gain momentum. In response, the government announced a slew of sector-specific measures, culminating in a corporate tax cut to 22 per cent in September that year, which triggered the biggest market rally in a decade.

The parallels with 2019 are striking. In FY20, the economy slowed to 5.1 per cent in the June quarter, the slowest pace in six years, followed by 4.7 per cent