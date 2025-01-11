Budget likely to raise KCC credit limit from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

The central government is likely to increase the borrowing limit under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in the upcoming Union Budget for FY26, to be presented on February 1, according to a source familiar with the matter.

“Since the last revision of the KCC limit was quite some time ago, and the government has been receiving continuous demands, this move aims to support farmers and boost rural demand. Hence, the government may increase the KCC limit to Rs 5 lakh from the current limit,” said the official.

The KCC scheme, launched