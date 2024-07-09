Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Union Budget 2024-25 likely to go vocal for higher local procurement

Greater local content norms may kick in first in steel, chemicals, pharma sectors

Budget
Premium

Asit Ranjan Mishra
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To boost domestic manufacturing under the Make in India initiative and reduce dependency on imports, the government is expected to announce in the Budget an increase in the minimum local content requirement for public procurement, with certain sectors being granted exceptions.

Currently, firms producing goods, services, or works with at least 50 per cent local content are classified as Class-I local suppliers and are preferred the most in government procurement. Class-II local suppliers, whose goods, services, or works have 20-50 per cent local content, receive second preference. Non-local suppliers, with less than 20 per cent local content,

Also Read

Industry, economy, jobs, iron and steel

Fair trade, focus on manufacturing, infra on steel firms' Budget wish list

PremiumBS Opinion, Raisina hill, Budget 2024, Union Budget, Budget 2024-25, budget 2024 date and time, nirmala sitharaman budget 2024, budget 2024 date announcement live, budget 2024 date announcement, Union Budget 2024 Highlights, Union Budget 2024 Live Up

Focus back on raising revenue

Budget: Capital gains tax rejig on share sale may dent markets

Capital gains tax rejig on share sale in Modi 3.0 budget can spook markets

Tax

Capital gains tax on sale of shares: Calculation, treatment, budget expectation

PremiumCapex, Budget, Capital expenditure

Govt targets higher capex in upcoming Budget amid fiscal gains and optimism

Topics : Budget 2024 Union Budget Manufacturing sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon