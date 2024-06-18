Amid demands for a tweaking of rules, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has received “positive” feedback from the industry regarding implementation of the 45-day payments cycle for MSMEs, according to a senior official familiar with the matter. However, the official maintained that any change in the finance bill was the prerogative of the finance ministry.

"So far, we have received positive feedback from the industry on the implementation of the 45-day payments rule. They are very happy. Whether to make any changes in the Budget is entirely the discretion of the finance ministry,” said the official.