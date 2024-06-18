Business Standard
Budget 2024: MSME ministry gets 'positive' feedback on 45-day payment rule

Any change in Finance Bill prerogative of finance ministry, says official

MSME
Premium

Representative Picture

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid demands for a tweaking of rules, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has received “positive” feedback from the industry regarding implementation of the 45-day payments cycle for MSMEs, according to a senior official familiar with the matter. However, the official maintained that any change in the finance bill was the prerogative of the finance ministry.

"So far, we have received positive feedback from the industry on the implementation of the 45-day payments rule. They are very happy. Whether to make any changes in the Budget is entirely the discretion of the finance ministry,” said the official.
Topics : Fiscal Deficit Union Budget MSME sector MSME manufacturing

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

