Capex should be ramped up by 25% over BE: CII President Sanjiv Puri

CII President Sanjiv Puri said that exports are facing headwinds while suggesting measures such as minimum import and anti-dumping duty

Ruchika Chitravanshi Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

SANJIV PURI, president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in conversation with Ruchika Chitravanshi in New Delhi, said that employment and consumption should be the primary thrust areas in the upcoming Budget. Puri mentioned that exports are facing headwinds while suggesting measures such as minimum import prices and anti-dumping duties. Edited excerpts:
 
The advance growth estimates have shown lower-than-expected growth numbers. How do you think the Budget can spur growth in the economy?
 
In the context of what is happening globally and certain transitory factors, 6.4 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth is a good base to start
