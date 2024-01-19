Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Central governments show fiscal prudence in Lok Sabha election years

Emkay Research study shows fiscal deficit trend much healthier than in FY19

fiscal prudence money market
Premium

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Contrary to popular perception, central governments in the last 25 years have mostly shown fiscal prudence in election years, with lower fiscal deficits than in the preceding three years, an analysis of past elections by Emkay Research showed.
 
“Our study of the last five election cycles indicates that in general, barring the global financial crisis year, central governments have been consolidating in the year just preceding an election,” the report titled “Evolving Politics of Economics in India,” said. 
 
In FY24, the report said the fiscal deficit trend was much healthier than in FY19. FY19 saw the fiscal deficit already exceeding

Also Read

Govt limits additional spending to Rs 58,378 crore, eyes fiscal prudence

Fiscal prudence is govt's top priority, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Broking shares rally up to 20%; Emkay, Nuvama, Angel, MOFSL hit 52-wk highs

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

Budget 2024: Rs 7,500 cr Delhi Metro corridor linking Haryana, UP on cards

Budget 2024-25: Telecom industry wants govt to junk USOF, slash duties

Budget 2024: Who was first woman to present Budget? Know interesting facts

Govt may extend scope of PLI scheme to job-creating sectors: Deloitte

Fertiliser subsidy bill likely to be within FY24 BE: Minister Mandaviya

Topics : Fiscal prudence Election news central government Emkay Global Gross domestic product

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon