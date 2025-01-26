CEOs bet on boost in consumption, infrastructure this Budget: BS Poll

A majority of India’s chief executive officers (CEOs) expects the Union Budget on February 1 to stimulate consumer spending, speed up initiatives to modernise infrastructure, and spur job creation.

This will be the second Budget of the Narendra Modi government’s third term.

A dipstick survey of 17 CEOs conducted last week revealed that 82 per cent of the respondents expect the Union Budget to take steps to boost consumption.

“Personal tax slabs need some recalibration. Unless money is in the hands of the middle-class, consumption won’t go up,” the CEO of a large hospital chain said.

