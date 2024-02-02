Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

60% may shift to new tax regime in FY24: CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta

'No extension of concessional corporation tax rate for new manufacturing units'

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta
Premium

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta

Indivjal Dhasmana
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Nitin Gupta tells Indivjal Dhasmana in New Delhi that 60 per cent of taxpayers are likely to shift to the new tax regime during 2023-24. He also spoke about the rationale behind the projections for corporation and personal income tax, withdrawal of petty tax disputes and BEPS. Edited excerpts.

You have set a conservative target for corporation tax receipts in revised estimates for FY24. Figures released by the Controller General of Accounts showed that you have already received Rs 7.2 trillion till December 2023, which is only Rs 2 trillion less than BE

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Moving away from a disinvestment target: Dipam secy Tuhin Kanta Pandey

It's not priority of govt to monitor consumption: Finance secretary

In the Lok Sabha poll year, oil companies get marketing Budget boost

Rating agencies cautious on India's sovereign credit profile post-Budget

We're on course to reaching inflation target of 4% in FY25: CEA Nageswaran

Topics : Direct taxes Budget economic growth Tax Revenues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon