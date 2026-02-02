16th FC recommends shrinking Union revenue deficit, raising capex

The Sixteenth Finance Commission has sketched a path of fiscal consolidation for the Union government to be achieved through a balance between developmental priorities and imperatives of fiscal prudence, using the 2025–26 Budget Estimates as the base year for its projections and assuming an 11 per cent nominal GDP growth through 2026–27 to 2030–31.

How does the Finance Commission plan to eliminate the revenue deficit?

On the revenue side, it recommends the Union eliminate its revenue deficit. Revenue receipts are projected to rise from Rs 34.2 trillion in 2025–26 to Rs 55 trillion in 2030–31, while revenue expenditure grows from Rs 39.4 trillion to Rs 54.6 trillion, thus narrowing the revenue deficit from Rs 5.24 trillion, or 1.5 per cent of GDP, in the base year to just Rs 0.36 trillion, yielding a marginal surplus of 0.1 per cent of GDP by 2030–31.

“This would bring back the fiscal balance on the revenue account, with a significant improvement in the quality of expenditures of the Union,” according to the Arvind Panagariya-led Commission’s report tabled in Parliament on Sunday.

What happens to the effective revenue deficit over the award period?

The Commission projects the effective revenue deficit, defined as the revenue deficit minus grants given for capital expenditure, to decrease from 0.3 per cent of GDP in the base year to a surplus of 1.1 per cent of GDP in the final year of the award period, 2030–31.

Why is capital expenditure expected to rise sharply?

Crucially, the Commission has recommended that capital expenditure by the Centre continue to rise over the award period. It is projected to climb from Rs 11.2 trillion, or 3.1 per cent of GDP, in 2025–26 to Rs 23.0 trillion, or 3.8 per cent of GDP, by 2030–31, and 50-year, interest-free loans to states, such as SASCI, from Rs 1.7 trillion to Rs 3.4 trillion.

How does defence spending figure in the recommendations?

The report notes that, in its memorandum to the Finance Commission submitted in July 2025, the Union government underscored the need for an increase in defence expenditure to achieve multi-domain operational capabilities in the context of national security. “We agree with this view and see the need for increased spending on defence on the capital account,” said the Commission.

Accordingly, it projects defence capital expenditure to grow at a rate of 30 per cent annually, rising from Rs 1.8 trillion to Rs 6.7 trillion in 2030–31. This translates into a total defence expenditure of 1.9 per cent of GDP in the final year of the award period, compared with the current level of 1.4 per cent in the base year. However, the Commission is of the view that such increases will require continued serious structural reforms in long-term planning and procurement.

What is the impact on fiscal deficit and debt ratios?

Combined, this tightening of the revenue balance and expansion of capex is expected to bring the fiscal deficit down from 4.4 per cent of GDP in 2025–26 to 3.5 per cent by 2030–31.

With these projections, the outstanding debt-to-GDP ratio of the Union is projected to decline from 55.1 per cent in 2025–26 to 49.5 per cent in 2030–31, roughly a 7.5 percentage-point correction over the award period. The Union government says these recommendations “will be acted upon in due course.”