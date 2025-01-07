FinMin to review flagship schemes with PSB chiefs ahead of Budget

Weeks prior to the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26, M. Nagaraju, Secretary of the Department of Financial Services, will chair a meeting on January 15 with the Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of public sector banks. The meeting aims to review the progress of various financial inclusion schemes and discuss future funding requirements in light of the upcoming Budget, according to sources.

“The meeting will focus on evaluating the implementation of key government initiatives under the DFS. Additionally, it is expected to address other financial inclusion issues and discuss the funding needs for these schemes,” said the