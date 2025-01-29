Industry seeks amendment in SEZ Act; RoDTEP extension till September

Just three days before the Union Budget, the industry has urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to extend export-boosting scheme Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) for Export-Oriented Units (EOUs) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs) till September 30, on a par with exports from the rest of the country. The Union Budget 2025-26 (FY26) will be presented on February 1.

In a letter to Sitharaman, the Export Promotion Council for EOUs and SEZs (EPCES) also talked about their long-pending demand for some changes in the SEZ law through the Finance Bill, in order to further the government’s focus