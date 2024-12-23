Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 11:14 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Mid-Year Review: Govt sets focus on public spending, social security net

Mid-Year Review: Govt sets focus on public spending, social security net

Targets fiscal deficit 'lower than 4.5% of GDP'

budget
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Asit Ranjan Mishra Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the 2025-26 Budget presentation, the finance ministry’s Mid-Year Review for 2024-25 said that the thrust 
of the government during the next financial year will be on “improving the quality of public spending” while simultaneously “strengthening the social security net for the poor and needy.”
  In a statement on trends in receipts and expenditures for the first half (April–September) of FY25, tabled in Parliament on December 20 and released on Monday, the finance ministry reaffirmed its commitment to the fiscal consolidation glide path, targeting a fiscal deficit “lower than 4.5 per cent of GDP” by FY26.
 
“This approach would
Topics : Finance Ministry Union Budget Public spending Parliament Gross domestic product

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon