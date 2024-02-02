Oil marketing companies get Interim Budget boost in Lok Sabha poll year

The Interim Budget looks to bolster the refinery and marketing activities of oil companies in 2024-25, following a year of declining expenditure. It is poised to provide additional financial muscle to the three public-sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) — IOC, BPCL, and HPCL — in the months leading up to the general election.

The allocations for this sector have seen a 4.91 per cent increase, amounting to Rs 57,451 crore for FY25, up from Rs 54,758 crore in the Revised Estimate for FY24. This increase is particularly noteworthy given that expenditure for refineries and marketing had fallen by 9.5 per cent