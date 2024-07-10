Business Standard
On Budget table: 100% MSP for oilseeds, pulses; Centre may tweak PM-AASHA

India's dependence on imports for meeting its domestic demand for edible oils has increased during the last few decades and roughly 60 percent of domestic consumption is met through imports

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture
Premium

Central government is committed to 100 percent procurement of arhar, urad, and masoor from all states at MSP: Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 10:48 PM IST
The upcoming Union Budget for 2024-25 is expected to modify the flagship Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA), assuring a minimum support price (MSP) for select pulses and oilseeds through either 100 per cent direct purchase or price deficiency payments, said people in the know.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has repeatedly stressed the Central government’s commitment to the 100 per cent procurement of arhar, urad, and masoor at MSP from all states. Currently, the sources noted, the scheme’s guidelines unveiled a few years ago restricts the quantum of pulses and oilseeds farmers can sell through

PM-Aasha minimum support price agriculture sector Shivraj Singh Chouhan Budget 2024

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

