Scrap tax on profits of cooperative banks: Banking sector unions

Scrap tax on profits of cooperative banks: Banking sector unions

Set up recapitalisation fund for co-op banks

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

The banking sector unions, under the aegis of the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), have sought exemption of profits of cooperative banks from income tax in the upcoming Union Budget for 2025-26.
 
C H Venkatachalam, secretary general, AIBEA, said cooperative banking entities are not commercial undertakings. "Whatever is earned (as surplus) will go to the members only. The taxation of profit defeats the purpose of cooperation. The exemption should be restored."
 
Earlier, profits of cooperative banks were not taxed. It was the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) that brought the profits of cooperative banks under the ambit of tax, he added.
 
 
There should be a recapitalisation fund to strengthen the profile of cooperative banks, enabling them to expand their reach and grow their business. The recapitalisation should be undertaken, wherever needed, by both the central and state governments, as per the recommendations of the Vaidyanathan Committee, AIBEA said in a communication to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
 
Venkatachalam said cooperative lenders need funds for capital expenditure, including investment in core banking solutions and technology to be on par with commercial banks.

“The government has to set aside funds. Otherwise, cooperative banks will collapse,” he said.
 
The Vaidyanathan Committee had, in its report, said that resource support in the form of recapitalisation is ultimately a charge on public funds and, therefore, must be recommended with utmost caution. The recapitalisation should be limited to institutions that conform to the standards of eligibility set by it.
 
AIBEA said the amendment made to the Banking Regulation Act in 2020, which enabled cooperative banks to raise capital from the public, should be repealed.
 
An AIBEA office-bearer said, "Based on these amendments, cooperative banks can go for an initial public offering. That means they will no longer be cooperatives, and those who invest money can take over the bank. The capital should remain with members of cooperative banks only. This provision will give room for privatisation and undermine the sanctity of cooperative banking."
 
AIBEA, in its memorandum, also suggested a refinancing window of Rs 2 trillion for the non-recovery of farm loans from small and marginal farmers owing to crop failures.
 
The Union and state governments should refund the amount of farm loans waived by banks, cooperative banks, and regional rural banks (RRBs), Venkatachalam said.

Topics : Banking sector cooperative banks Taxation Budget 2025

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

