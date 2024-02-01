We are worried about the ongoing Red Sea crisis, says Piyush Goyal

The government is concerned about the impact of the increase in shipping charges as commercial vessels are taking a longer route to avoid the troubled Red Sea region, Commerce and Industry, Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal told Shreya Nandi in a post-Budget interview in New Delhi. Edited excerpts:

Earlier this week, the finance ministry said that the Red Sea crisis may have an inflationary impact. Can we expect intervention and support from the government on this front?



We are worried about it. We are concerned that our shipments are getting delayed and also getting more expensive