Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

We are worried about the ongoing Red Sea crisis, says Piyush Goyal

Exporters are now able to stand up on their feet and we have been able to move away from the mindset of export incentives, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Premium

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Shreya Nandi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is concerned about the impact of the increase in shipping charges as commercial vessels are taking a longer route to avoid the troubled Red Sea region, Commerce and Industry, Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal told Shreya Nandi in a post-Budget interview in New Delhi. Edited excerpts:

Earlier this week, the finance ministry said that the Red Sea crisis may have an inflationary impact. Can we expect intervention and support from the government on this front?
 
We are worried about it. We are concerned that our shipments are getting delayed and also getting more expensive

Also Read

Red Sea impact: Who would a price rise hurt the most?

Iran targets militant group in Pak: All you need to know about Jaish al-Adl

From drone attack to Jaish al-Adl: Iran-Pakistan conflict explained

Twin blasts in Iran claim 103 lives, injure 188; what is known so far

Red Sea-Somali piracy shakes shipping industry, international trade

Interim Budget: Fiscal consolidation hits 26 of 37 welfare schemes in FY24

Demand to rise as Budget proposes to help middle-class buy homes: Realtors

Budget: Empowering 4 pillars of youth, poor, women and farmers, says PM

Interim Budget 2024-25: Conservative, consistent and inclusive

Interim Budget 2024-25: Food, fertiliser subsidy pegged lower in FY25

Topics : Piyush Goyal Shipping industry Commerce ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon