India needs to invest in growth while sticking to the fiscal glide path, Sanjiv Puri, president Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said ahead of the discussions with the industry and the finance ministry this week. Puri, in an interview with Ruchika Chitravanshi, said it was important to create a more resilient rural sector in the future. Excerpts:

What is your overall reading of the rural demand and is it a concern?

The rural demand issue has been there for some time but in the last quarter, companies have been starting to see green shoots of recovery with good monsoon. We