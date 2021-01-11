Beyond Budget Headlines: Health & education deserve more outlay, attention

Healthcare and education are some of the important sectors that are usually not given the attention they deserve in India’s Union Budgets. It has been so for many years. But the situation this time is different. At a time when the country – indeed, the entire world – is working to tide over a health crisis presented by the coronavirus pandemic, will Budget 2021 make a departure from the trend and place its expenditure focus on these sectors?



In the fifth episode of ‘Beyond Budget Headlines with AKB’, Business Standard’s special video series in the run-up to Budget 2021, we discuss about the expenditure side of the Budget and look at sectors that have traditionally not been India's top expense areas but are now in the spotlight because of recent developments. The government needs to loosen its purse string in this pandemic Budget and spend more on the health sector, says our in-house policy expert A K Bhattacharya.



Tune in to learn why it's time the government expedited the process to create world-class healthcare infrastructure. Also it might need to spend more on defence, given that the situation along the LAC has not been looking good, says AKB.