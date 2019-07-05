JUST IN
Budget 2019: T N Ninan and A K Bhattacharya break it down in this podcast

Fiscally prudent, reform-minded and what else? Tune-in to this podcast for more

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

T N Ninan and A K Bhattacharya analyse the provisions of the first Budget of Modi 2.0
The Narendra Modi govt on Friday presented its first Budget in its second term. India's first full-time Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, presented it in Parliament earlier in the day and delivered one of the longest Budget speeches ever. The Finance Minister made some important announcements during the course of her 2:15-hour-long speech. While the government announced changes in regulations for housing finance companies by bringing them under the ambit of the Reserve Bank, it also announced sops for start-ups and reduced corporation tax for companies with a turnover of up to Rs 400 crore from 30 per cent earlier to 25 per cent.

FM Sitharaman's Budget has been called a reform-minded Budget, with focus on fiscal prudence. What are the big takeaways from Budget 2019? T N Ninan and A K Bhattacharya discuss this in this podcast as they break down the budget.

First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 18:13 IST

