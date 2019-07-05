Budget 2019 extends tax holiday for Gujarat's GIFT City to 10 years

Businesses that make GIFT City, the financial hub near Ahmedabad, their base will get tax holidays for 10 years, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech Friday.

Businesses currently get 100% tax holiday on their profits for the first five years and 50% for next five years from the year of commencement. The budget proposed setting up a single regulator for GIFT City, or Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, the country’s first international financial services centre (IFSC).

The “union Budget has re-emphasised the importance of GIFT IFSC as an emerging global financial services hub. The setting up of Unified Regulator will further put GIFT IFSC in a fast-track mode,” said Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO, GIFT City,

GIFT has an international business of around $56 billion, of which $22 bn is by banking units and $30 bn by insurance companies. This is expected to increase 4-5 fold in next two – three years.

“The Union Budget presented lots of opportunities for the IFSC. Extending income tax exemption to 10 years from 5 years and exempting dividend distribution tax is very much welcome. Permitting Aircraft Financing and Leasing activity in IFSC will be a boost to GIFT City and help in bringing new business,” said V. Balasubramaniam, MD& CEO of India International Exchange IFSC Ltd. (India INX).

“Over the next few years GIFT IFSC alone can provide $1 trillion to Indian industry and infrastructure and will be a critical part of the (government’s) $5 trillion GDP target over next few years,” said Balasubramaniam.