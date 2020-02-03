Podcast: T N Ninan and A K Bhattacharya dissect Budget 2020

-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 (Saturday) presented the second Union Budget of the Narendra Modi-led central government in its second term. While she made several announcements and spoke of a number of initiatives — under theree main themes of 'Aspirational India', 'Caring Society' and 'Economic Development for All', her Budget speech of over two hours was one of the longest ever.
But was the minister able to get her message across? How should this Budget be rated fiscally and with respect to the need for economic revival amid slowdown? Business Standard Chairman T N Ninan and Editorial Director A K Bhattacharya discuss Budget 2020 and its various announcements.
