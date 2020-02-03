JUST IN
Podcast: T N Ninan and A K Bhattacharya dissect Budget 2020

Has Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered a fiscally prudent and growth-oriented Budget 2020? Business Standard Chairman T N Ninan and Editorial Director A K Bhattacharya discuss

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Budget 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 (Saturday) presented the second Union Budget of the Narendra Modi-led central government in its second term. While she made several announcements and spoke of a number of initiatives — under theree main themes of 'Aspirational India', 'Caring Society' and 'Economic Development for All', her Budget speech of over two hours was one of the longest ever.

But was the minister able to get her message across? How should this Budget be rated fiscally and with respect to the need for economic revival amid slowdown? Business Standard Chairman T N Ninan and Editorial Director A K Bhattacharya discuss Budget 2020 and its various announcements.
First Published: Mon, February 03 2020. 17:16 IST

