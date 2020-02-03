Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget proposals to stimulate economic growth

Direct taxes The Union Budget 2020-21 is woven around the themes of Aspirational India, Economic Development and Caring Society, together with better governance and growth of the financial sector for betterment of ease of living. The tax proposals are aimed to “stimulate growth, simplify tax structure, bring ease of compliance and reduce litigation”.

Proposals to stimulate growth Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) DDT will be abolished and dividend will henceforth be taxed in shareholders’ hands under the classical system. Indian companies will not ...