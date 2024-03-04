2024 a pivotal yr for trust in AI's positive potential: IBM's Rishi Aurora

Globally, IBM’s consulting revenue was up 5 per cent, compared to its software business, which grew only 2 per cent in constant currency for the October-December quarter. RISHI AURORA, managing partner, IBM Consulting India and South Asia, talks about the growth drivers, the relevance of partnerships, and the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) over email with Ayushman Baruah. Edited excerpts:

Given that IBM’s consulting revenue was up 5 per cent in the fourth quarter, are you seeing increased traction in the consulting space?

We are at a time when AI-powered digital transformation is accelerating and pervasive. Every organisation