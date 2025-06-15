Will be present across India in 3-5 years: Namma Yatri's Shan M S

Zero-commission mobility platform Namma Yatri is planning to expand its services to new geographies by collaborating with the government and communities. Shan M S, cofounder of the platform, in a video interaction with Udisha Srivastav, shares insights on the company’s expansion plans, fundraising timeline and goals, integration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), its push towards green mobility, and the rising scrutiny from the government. Edited excerpts:

Namma Yatri recently crossed 100 million rides, but most of the traction is from Bengaluru and some southern and eastern regions. What’s your road map for the rest of the country?