Uber joins ONDC to offer metro ticketing in Delhi, eyes B2B logistics

Ride-hailing giant Uber has partnered with the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to allow users to book metro train tickets in Delhi. Uber also plans to expand the metro ticketing service to three additional cities by the end of the ongoing calendar year, the company said on Monday. The initiative follows a similar move by rival Rapido earlier this year.

In addition, Uber is planning to launch business-to-business (B2B) logistics services through ONDC, allowing businesses to request on-demand logistics from the platform’s delivery network. Uber currently has a network of 1.4 million drivers.

“The service will initially facilitate