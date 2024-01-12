A sense of collective achievement prevailed, says L&T's S V Desai

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), along with IHI was one of the two contractor consortiums to execute the Mumbai Trans-harbour link project. S V Desai, whole-time director & senior executive vice-president (civil infrastructure), L&T, in an email interview with Amritha Pillay, talked about the challenges and learnings from executing India’s longest sea bridge. Edited excerpts:

What was the biggest challenge in executing the project?

There were a clutch of challenges, including marine environment and engineering challenges such as sub-surface power lines and working in sync with the tides. Next, was the challenge of appeasing the fisherfolk and ensuring that their lives were not