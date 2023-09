African Union inclusion historic and long overdue, says Sunil Mittal

JSW to invest Rs 18,000 crore to expand cement business: Parth Jindal

This will be the best Diwali we've ever had: Amazon's Russell Grandinetti

If next Indian unicorn wants to set up biz in Dubai, we will help: Badri

Our LPs say it is a great time to invest: Fireside Ventures co-founder

Day 1 G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings, key events, and other highlights

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Global Biofuel Alliance & other initiatives launched by India

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

The inclusion of the African Union in G20 is seen as one of the biggest achievements of India’s Presidency., chairman of Bharti Enterprises, who also chaired

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com