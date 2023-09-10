Mood at G20 venue: After summit success, PM to meet the media shortly

The International Media Centre at Pragati Maidan got busy Sunday evening as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected here any moment. Journalists left their laptops and work stations to see the PM after a hugely successful G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Many of the world leaders have left India and Modi has decided to come and meet the media persons. While Bharat Mandapam was the venue for the leaders’ meeting, media had been working a short distance away.

When cops filled up the media centre on Sunday along with a sniffer dog squad, it became clear that Modi was indeed coming here. TV channels converted the area into multiple studios, waiting to speak to the PM.

Meanwhile, sofas have been cleaned up and cushions put in place as security drill continues till the last moment in the media zone, which is supposed to be a sanitised area. The expected time of arrival is 6.30 pm, but nobody is budging from their chosen spot to get a glimpse of the PM.