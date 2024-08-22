Insurance must be bought for right reason: HDFC Life CEO Vibha Padalkar

Vibha Padalkar, managing director and chief executive officer, HDFC Life, will complete seven years at the company’s helm next month. In a conversation with Aathira Varier and Subrata Panda, she says how the company and the sector have navigated various regulatory and taxation changes and outlined HDFC Life’s growth plans and strategies to achieve them. Edited excerpts:

How do you look at the company’s performance amid regulatory and tax changes?

We had the big-ticket change in terms of tax, effective April 1, 2023. At that time, it looked like it would be an uphill task. At HDFC