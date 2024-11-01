Air cargo seeing phenomenal growth amid Red Sea crisis: BIAL COO Satyaki

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates Bengaluru airport, expects 13-15 per cent growth in passenger footfall in 2024-25, its Chief Operating Officer (COO) Satyaki Raghunath told Deepak Patel in an interview in New Delhi. Besides strong cargo performance, he spoke about the rising adoption of Digi Yatra by domestic travelers and the airport awaiting regulatory guidance to deploy full-body scanners. Edited excerpts:

You previously said the airport is expecting 10-15 per cent growth in passenger numbers in 2024-25. Are you in line with that?

Yes, the first half has been very good. Last year, we