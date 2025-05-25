As Indian market grows, our company is well positioned: Dheeraj Hinduja

Ashok Leyland, which was sitting on a net cash surplus of ₹4,242 crore in FY25, may be looking at possible acquisitions and entry into new markets. Dheeraj Hinduja, executive chairman, talks about the commercial vehicle (CV) maker’s export plans, electric vehicle (EV) business, along with the geopolitical scenario in a video interaction with Shine Jacob. Edited excerpts:

Your EV arm Switch Mobility plans to shut down the UK facility at Sherburn. What’s your roadmap?

Looking at the way the European and UK markets are evolving, it was the right decision by the company to put extra focus on the Indian