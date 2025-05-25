Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / As Indian market grows, our company is well positioned: Dheeraj Hinduja

As Indian market grows, our company is well positioned: Dheeraj Hinduja

Dheeraj Hinduja talks about its export ambitions, electric vehicle (EV) business, and geo-political scenario

Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman, Ashok Leyland
Premium

Dheeraj Hinduja, executive chairman, Ashok Leyland

Shine Jacob Chennai
5 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ashok Leyland, which was sitting on a net cash surplus of ₹4,242 crore in FY25, may be looking at possible acquisitions and entry into new markets. Dheeraj Hinduja, executive chairman, talks about the commercial vehicle (CV) maker’s export plans, electric vehicle (EV) business, along with the geopolitical scenario in a video interaction with Shine Jacob. Edited excerpts:
 
Your EV arm Switch Mobility plans to shut down the UK facility at Sherburn. What’s your roadmap?
 
Looking at the way the European and UK markets are evolving, it was the right decision by the company to put extra focus on the Indian
Topics : Hinduja Group Ashok Leyland commercial vehicles Auto industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon