Home / Industry / News / Andhra Pradesh emerges as India's solar hub; Jupiter plans 4.8 GW capacity

Andhra Pradesh emerges as India's solar hub; Jupiter plans 4.8 GW capacity

State government attracts Jupiter Renewables' Rs 2,700-cr investment for solar manufacturing and is in talks with Tata Power, Waaree, and Vikram Solar

Solar cell
Photo: Bloomberg

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a key hub for solar module and cell manufacturing in India, challenging established leaders like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu. Since the Nara Chandrababu Naidu government assumed office last year, the state has witnessed a surge in investments in this sector.
 
The latest entrant this month is Kolkata-based Jupiter International, which plans to set up a 4.8 GW (gigawatt) solar photovoltaic (PV) cell and 1.5 GW module manufacturing facility at Rambili in Anakapalli district, with a total investment of Rs 2,700 crore. The investment is being made through its subsidiary, Jupiter Renewables.
 
Additionally, the
