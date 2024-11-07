Business Standard
Home / Companies / Interviews / At these price levels, margins don't justify investments: Tata Steel CEO

At these price levels, margins don't justify investments: Tata Steel CEO

T V Narendran tells that in many ways second quarter of FY25 was the worst, but Q3 also comes with challenges

CEO&MD Tata Steel
Premium

T V Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Steel

Ishita Ayan Dutt
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A bunch of factors were at play in the second quarter of FY25 for Tata Steel — restructuring in the UK, Kalinganagar expansion, and weak market conditions. In an audio interview, T V Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), Tata Steel, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that in many ways, this was the worst, and that Q3 also comes with challenges. Edited excerpts:
 
Q: Cheap imports and weakness in global markets are weighing on your Indian and European operations. What is the outlook for the December quarter?
 
We are not out of the woods yet. We are
Topics : Tata Steel T V Narendran Indian companies

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon